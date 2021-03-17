Zack Snyder Has A Message For The Restore The SnyderVerse Fans After They Helped Make Justice League A Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While comic book movies are everywhere, none have had the same life as Justice League. The DC blockbuster was a critical and box office failure when it hit theaters, and fans immediately began campaigning for the Snyder Cut. Said movie is finally arriving on HBO Max this week, revealing Zack Snyder's original vision for the project. And now the filmmaker has a message for fans who are already hoping for more sequels and the full SnyderVerse.
The Snyder Cut seemed like a pipe dream for years, but Zack Snyder was eventually given millions by Warner Bros. to complete the four-hour event on HBO Max. During original filming, the filmmaker was setting up multiple spinoffs, as well as Justice League sequels. As such, some fans are hoping that Warner Bros. will shell out even more money for these projects. As seen in the video above, CinemaBlend's own Sean O'Connell and Hannah Saulic recently asked Snyder about this next stage of support. He responded, saying:
Listen, I really appreciate the support. It’s unbelievable. I think it’s just a testament, in a lot of ways, to the way that we approach these characters and I think that the way that I feel about them is similar to the way that a lot of fans feel about them. They take this seriously, and they believe in this mythology. They want to know… they want to go on that journey. All I can say is that, we didn’t think that we’d be here making this movie (and) releasing it. That’s for sure I didn’t. So, you know, I’m happy to talk with fans any time they want about the universe.
Well, there you have it. It looks like Zack Snyder once again truly appreciates all the love that his come his way in the years since Justice League hit theaters. And as that investment grows into a new campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, the filmmaker actually relates to the hardcore devotion to DC comics.
The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Zack Snyder’s comments in CinemaBlend’s exclusive interview reveal how the visionary filmmaker feels about the ongoing campaigns. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is nearly upon us, which will finally reveal all the world-building the filmmaker was working on before departing the set after a family tragedy. Even from the trailers it's clear that it will be an entirely different project.
In order to ensure his original vision was finally completed, Zack Snyder actually didn't take a paycheck from Warner Bros. this time around. This ensured that Zack Snyder's Justice League was completely unaffected by any external voices from the studio. And it'll be fascinating to see where he was trying to drive the greater DCEU back in 2016.
Before eventually departing the set of Justice League for personal reasons, Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world-building. The Snyder Cut will show those narrative seeds, featuring many characters who were cut from the theatrical cut. From the reviews out there, it looks like Zack Snyder's Justice League will end on a cliffhanger, which should only increase fan hopes that a possible sequel could arrive on the streaming service.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will arrive on HBO Max on April 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.