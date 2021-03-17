news

Marvel's Kevin Feige Responds To Rumors Of Chris Evans Returning As Captain America

Captain America about to fight Tony in Civil War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth in the film world, and recently extended to the small screen with WandaVision. Kevin Feige has been keeping his cards close to the chest regarding Phase Four and Phase Five, and there are countless fan theories as a result. It was recently reported that Chris Evans was in negotiations to reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America, and now Feige has addressed them directly.

Captain America was one of the main characters of the MCU throughout the Infinity Saga, and Chris Evans but a ton of heart and athleticism into his role. Evans' contract was up with Avengers: Endgame, which gave his character the happy ending he deserved. This is partly why rumors about his return went viral, and Kevin Feige responded recently, saying:

I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself.

Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. It looks like there are currently no plans for Chris Evans to return to the MCU as Captain America. At least, in live-action. After all, his character is set to have an episode of the animated series What If...?

Kevin Feige's comments to EW are one of the rare times when Kevin Feige personally shut down a rumor about the MCU. After all, the popularity of the property has seen countless theories and ideas spiral around the internet. But it looks like Chris Evans will indeed be enjoying a break from his role as Captain America, possibly making the way for a replacement in Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/The Falcon.

Chris Evans' time in the MCU is currently available on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

This news about Chris Evans not returning as Captain America might be disappointing for some fans, but it makes a great deal of sense both in-universe and in the real-world. Cap constantly sacrificed himself for others, so it was massively satisfying to see him go back in time and live his happy ending with Peggy Carter. And for Evans, his schedule was majorly freed up for the first time in years. So that quick of a return to the MCU would definitely be surprising. 

More to come...

