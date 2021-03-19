Raya And The Last Dragon: Disney’s Latest Princess Is Basically A Marvel Heroine And I’m Bummed

We were mainly leaning into Star-Lord as a character because we couldn't find any female superheroes that were like what we needed, that was as nuanced and as funny. And then we realized that to build this character was going to be something that was going to take a lot of personal passion and a lot of personal effort from not just us here, but also the main story artists that were part of this, our co-writer Adele [Lim], our head of story Fawn [Veerasunthorn], and our producer Osnat [Shurer]. We worked hard to make sure that if someone were willing to make a superhero that was going to be nuanced and funny and flawed, that if they needed a comp, they could look at our movie and go, hey, there's one right there.