Sam Heughan Would Make An Excellent James Bond After What We Saw In SAS Red Notice

But along with the steely-eyed focus and killer skills that Tom Buckingham allows Sam Heughan to show off in SAS: Red Notice, there’s also an emotional component that lets him display that vulnerability that we’ve seen Craig’s 007 inhabit in the modern era of James Bond. A running subplot throughout the film sees Tom ready to propose to Sophie during a whirlwind trip to Paris. There’s even a thread of doubt that this pairing will end successfully, as the threats against both Tom and Sophie mount with each passing moment, and our SAS hero has to think if his ability to compartmentalize his dangerous and deadly job so easily could ever allow him to truly love someone.