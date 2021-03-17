Wait, Is DC Is Setting Up A Justice Society Of America Movie Franchise?

This marks yet another lesser-known DC superhero who creative minds want to bring to the big screen, with other examples including Blue Beetle (the Jaime Reyes version) and Plastic Man. Hourman getting cinematic attention also further signals big things in store for the JSA property. The team will soon clash with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, with the lineup including Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Doctor Fate. Now that Hourman is on the table, it wouldn’t illogical to think that WB and DC are interested in giving this superhero team their own corner of DC’s cinematic universe. From Doctor Mid-Nite and the original Sandman to Mister Terrific and Wildcat, there are a lot of JSA members who are great candidates to be explored in the realm of live-action film.