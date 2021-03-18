The Best Tweets Ryan Reynolds Dropped During His Green Lantern Rewatch

Years before Zack Snyder's Justice League , its predecessor, or any of the other films that make up the current DC universe on film, there was Green Lantern. The movie seemed to have a lot going for it. Ryan Reynolds was a popular young actor, Green Lantern was a popular comic book hero. This was the movie that was supposed to launch DC's response to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it didn't exactly work out. The movie was largely deemed to be... not good, and everything went back to the drawing board.