Hear Me Out: Why The Spaceship Earth Redesign Could Be Both Cool And Controversial

Spaceship Earth might not be the most popular attraction at Walt Disney World's Epcot; the simple dark ride doesn't have the thrill of Test Track or the connection to a popular film like Frozen Ever After. However, by being located inside the iconic geodesic sphere that is the symbol of Epcot as a park, the attraction will always have a place in the hearts of fans. However, this love can take different forms. When any attraction is due for a significant refurbishment, it creates an excitement for what's to come, but also a feeling of loss for what is about to go away. But in the case of the pending Spaceship Earth update, which is still set to take place at some point in the future, we could be gearing up for something that is likely to split Disney World fans even more than a new attraction.