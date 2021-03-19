How Daniel Craig Will Reprise His 007 Role (Hint: It's Not In Another Movie)

Back in the world of reality, it’s a good sign that we’ll get to see Craig play 007 one more time in his career. It’s even better to know that he’ll get to do so with the trademark tongue-in-cheek humor he’s been known to exhibit in other gag-filled projects, like Logan Lucky and Knives Out. You know something? Catherine Tate might make another great addition to Rian Johnson’s follow-up, much like Lady Gaga and Adam Driver before her. In the meantime, BBC One will be running the Comic Relief special that contains this sketch, starting at 7 PM in the UK; which means international audiences will have to wait for the official YouTube clip to drop to see it.