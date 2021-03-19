Mark Hamill Had An A+ Reaction To Discovering A Long-Suspected Star Wars: A New Hope Conspiracy Theory

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Conspiracy theories are interesting creatures because they can often get out of hand and sometimes be quite dangerous. They can also sometimes be just silly fun. As somebody who has read far too much than I should probably admit into the theory that Paul McCartney died in a car accident in 1966 and has been portrayed by a double ever since, I can appreciate the bizarre and ridiculous conspiracy theory. But even I was not prepared for this one. It seems there's a conspiracy theory out there known as the "Bigger Luke Theory" and now Mark Hamill himself knows about it, and his response is perfect.
The "Bigger Luke Theory" deals with the fact that, throughout Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke Skywalker's height appears to change. At various points he appears to be shorter than Han Solo, but then later looks to be about the same height. There are, as it turns out, multiple theories about why this is, but Mark Hamill's response is the best. Because he jokingly spills the beans about the whole thing. It turns out that The Muppet Show was right and Luke Skywalker and Mark Hamill are two different people.
While it's unclear how widespread the "Bigger Luke" theory is as far as its popularity, it has it's own web page and it's own wiki, which means that there are at least enough people interested in the concept to create these things. As far as the theory itself, it's just weird. As stated earlier, the belief is that the height of Luke Skywalker seems to change at various points-- specifically in the first Star Wars movie. And while one might, just off hand, assume that the issue is one of perspective, that's not where this theory goes.
There are, apparently, two different theories as to why this size change happens. One is that changing height is just something that Luke Skywalker just does in universe. It's part of his character even though it's never questioned or brought up at any point in any movie. The other, which in its own way makes more sense, is in line with the old Paul McCartney is Dead theory. Namely that there are two actors playing the role of Luke Skywalker. Though who the other guy is, or why he is being used, has never been adequately explained.
Mark Hamill is having fun with this second theory with his Muppet Show gag. If you haven't seen this particular episode of The Muppet Show (which is available on Disney+) sees Mark Hamill appear both as himself and in character as Luke Skywalker. The episode implies that Hamill is jumping back and forth between characters himself, but then in the final scene, Hamill and Skywalker appear together. The final number also includes Luke Skywalker and The Muppets singing "When You Wish Upon a Star," and nobody watching that scene the first time around had any clue they were witnessing prophecy.