Wait, Did Robin Williams' Improv Skills Lead To An NC-17 Cut Mrs. Doubtfire?

A recent viral tweet makes the statement that Mrs. Doubtfire had up to four different cuts of the film, each with different MPAA ratings from PG to NC-17, and all because of Robin Williams tendency to improvise scenes. No NC-17 cut of the film has ever surfaced, so it's unclear at best if such a thing exists. Co-star Mara Wilson was once asked by People if an NC-17 cut of the film could be out there. While she wasn't able to confirm its existence, she was at least able to confirm that Williams did occasionally say stuff during production that would not fly in a family movie. According to Wilson