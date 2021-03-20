Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Just Testified In Divorce Case With Angelina Jolie, And It Was A Lot

The 19-year-old son of Pitt and Jolie reportedly gave testimony during the custody battle that a Us Weekly source said “wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.” Maddox Jolie-Pitt said he does not use the “Pitt” portion of his last name on documents that are not legal and is planning to change his name to Maddox Jolie. His mother apparently does not approve of his ideas to legally take his father’s name out of his last name.