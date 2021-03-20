Brad Pitt's Son Maddox Just Testified In Divorce Case With Angelina Jolie, And It Was A Lot

Although exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared legally single back in 2019, their divorce proceedings rage on as they work through a complicated custody battle regarding their six children. Earlier this week, their five-year case saw a major shake-up, as Jolie filed new documents alleging Pitt of domestic abuse against her and their kids. Now, we’ve learned their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, has testified in court, and his words paint a negative relationship between the father and son.
The 19-year-old son of Pitt and Jolie reportedly gave testimony during the custody battle that a Us Weekly source said “wasn’t very flattering toward Brad.” Maddox Jolie-Pitt said he does not use the “Pitt” portion of his last name on documents that are not legal and is planning to change his name to Maddox Jolie. His mother apparently does not approve of his ideas to legally take his father’s name out of his last name.
Brad Pitt is fighting for equal 50/50 physical and legal custody of his six children with Angelina Jolie. News of a continued difficult relationship with his eldest son won't exactly help his case. For some time, Brad Pitt and Maddox have reportedly had a relationship deemed “nonexistent,” which the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner apparently has called a “tremendous loss.”
Maddox Jolie-Pitt has apparently been unreceptive to his father for unknown reasons. Back in 2016, Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations made by Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services regarding an incident on a plane from the U.S. to Europe with Maddox. After the DCFS conducted a lengthy investigation, the conclusion reached was there was “not inappropriate physical contact” between them.
The most recent development in Pitt and Jolie’s custody battle has Angelina Jolie claiming that her ex-husband has committed acts of domestic violence within the family. The documents state that she and her children are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of her allegations. This could see Jolie and her children testifying in court against Brad Pitt.
However, Pitt’s representation said it believes Angelina Jolie’s domestic abuse allegations to be another tactic to “hurt” Brad Pitt as they attempt to finalize their divorce proceedings. Last year, Jolie shook up the custody battle by asking for a judge to be removed from their case due to his recent connection to Brad Pitt’s legal team. Jolie’s request was denied this past November.
Domestic abuse allegations should of course be handled with seriousness by both parties whether it be Jolie’s claims or Pitt’s team and the court judging the situation. We are not aware of any allegations Maddox Jolie-Pitt himself has made against his father in testimony as of this time, but his recent comments rejecting Brad Pitt’s last name does not lend to his favor.