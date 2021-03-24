Yaphet Kotto’s Best Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Yaphet Kotto, the legendary actor who made a name for himself in films including Alien and Live and Let Die, as well as TV shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away in March 2021, leaving behind a legacy consisting of dozens of memorable roles going back to the 1960s. And as we read all of the touching tributes celebrating the actor and his 81 years on this planet, we can’t help but look back on the Yaphet Kotto movies and TV shows the world will undoubtedly look back on fondly for generations to come.

From gritty police procedurals to terrifying sci-fi horror in a place where no one can hear you scream, there’s plenty to choose from when you’re looking for a great Yaphet Kotto movie or TV show to honor the late actor. We’ve compiled a list of some of his best work, including a few you may have never known he starred in.