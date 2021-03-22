Natalie Portman Takes Advantage Of Thor 4 Filming In Australia To See The Sights With Husband

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
While Phase Four of the MCU was delayed a number of months due to global health issues, there are some highly anticipated projects currently in production. This includes Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which is filming down under. Natalie Portman is making her return to the MCU in Taika Waititi's blockbuster, and she's enjoying her time in Australia by seeing the sights.
Natalie Portman spent months in Sydney during Thor: Love and Thunder's pre-production period, long before cameras actually started rolling. She's been using that time getting ripped for her transformation to Mighty Thor, while also enoying some much needed downtime with her husband Benjamin Millepied. Portman posted a photo of when the couple visited New South Wales, check it out below.
All work and no play makes Jane Foster a dull hero. As such, Natalie Portman looks like she is getting some downtime to enjoy Australia while working on Thor: Love and Thunder. And that includes seeing gorgeous sights with her hubby.
Natalie Portman's post comes from her personal Instagram page, which helps peel back the curtain on her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Oscar winner is great at keeping the secrets of Thor: Love and Thunder, it's also nice to see her time away from set while spending months in Australia. From her various interviews, it certainly sounds like Portman is enjoying her time there.
Featured in Natalie Portman's post is her husband Benjamin Millepied. The two met while working on Darren Aronofsky's Black Swan. In addition to earning an Academy Award for her performance, Portman got an even bigger prize: a life partner and eventually kids. And she's lucky enough to have her family with in Australia when working on Thor: Love and Thunder.
After being noticeably absent in Phase Three, fans are thrilled to see Natalie Portman back in the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder. Jane Foster's return to the big screen is doubly exciting as it'll see Jane become a superhero herself by transforming into Mighty Thor. It's currently unclear how this'll go down, but Portman will no doubt be involved in way more action sequences this time around.
Natalie Portman previously revealed that Thor: Love and Thunder would adapt Jane's cancer story line from the comics, which should add an extra level of realism to the upcoming blockbuster. On the page Jane is fighting cancer while also balancing heroics. And every time she transforms into Mighty Thor, Jane's much needed chemotherapy treatments are purged from her body. We'll just have to see how Taika Waititi is handling the story.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.