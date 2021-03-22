Get Psyched Keanu Reeves Fans, His Comic BRZRKR Is Getting The Film And TV Treatment

For those unfamiliar with BRZRKR, the comic book series follows the man known simply as B, a half-mortal/half-god who is “cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity.” But after 80,000 years of walking the Earth, B may have finally found refuge by fighting battles for the U.S. government that are too violent or dangerous for anyone else to handle. In return, B will be granted the things he desires most: the truth about his “endless blood-soaked existence,” as well as how to end it.