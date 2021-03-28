One Note The Flash Movie Needs To Take From Zack Snyder’s Justice League

If there’s one thing that Zack Snyder fans know about the longtime director, it’s that he’s a fan of slo-mo scenes in movies ranging from 300 to HBO Max’s recent Justice League cut. A lot of the DC heroes in the new movie get their own big slo-mo moments, but for one hero, The Flash, it’s arguably the most important. The way Barry Allen is shot is a note that The Flash solo movie definitely needs to take from Snyder as his vision for the DC world wraps.

Some spoilers are coming, obviously. So if you haven’t caught the 4-hour HBO Max extravaganza, don’t say we didn't warn you.