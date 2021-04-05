Ben Affleck: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Justice League Star

In a career filled with hills and valleys, Ben Affleck doesn't always land on his feet, but the actor-director has proven his talents enough to let us know that he's the real deal. The A-list star has a 30-year career filled with soaring triumphs and bombastic failures, but his filmography showcases an artist who's constantly pushing himself in dramatically compelling ways, while also demonstrating an actor who knows how to highlight his strengths — especially when he's at the helm.

Now that we've seen Zack Snyder's Justice League, in which he provides a far richer performance than he gave in the heavily-butchered theatrical version, we wanted to take this moment to highlight a number of high points in Ben Affleck's inconsistent career — providing a decades-spanning look at a wavering star who has often demonstrated his hard-proven talents, even when audiences took them for granted. With that said, here's what you should watch on streaming if you love the Batman star!