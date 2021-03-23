Marvel And Disney Make Official Black Widow Decision, And There's Good News And Bad News

Disney+ Premier Access has been a hot button issue when it comes to the release of Disney’s various cinematic properties delayed from their 2020 slate. As Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon have been the only two titles to get this sort of treatment, it felt like an entry in the MCU would be held as a purely cinematic event. One can't blame Disney for such a decision, especially when Raya was a box office disappointment and Marvel Studios has been one of the most consistent moneymakers in cinematic history. So the decision to send Black Widow to a simultaneous launch window in July is going to be a case study that many will want to follow with keen interest.