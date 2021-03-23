Shang-Chi, Cruella, And More Disney Movies Have Been Given New Release Plans

Raya and the Last Dragon opened at the top of March in theaters along with a $30 price tag for Disney+ subscribers to watch it at home. The movie has made $71.2 million worldwide after three weekends in theaters just as more theaters across the country begin to reopen, including a ramp up for major theatrical markets, New York City and Los Angeles. Disney fans will now get the option to return to theaters or stick to streaming for the studio’s next live-action reimagining, Cruella.