Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Everything We Know About The Snyder Cut’s Knightmare Future

Warning: SPOILERS for Zack Snyder’s Justice League are ahead!

Just like in the theatrical version of Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League ends with Steppenwolf’s defeat, although it’s Wonder Woman who delivers the killing blow to the antagonist rather than his Parademons dragging him off to parts unknown. Regardless, the battle is won… but not the war. Darkseid intends to return to Earth to find the Anti-Life Equation, and before being visited by Martian Manhunter, Bruce Wayne dreamt again of a post-apocalyptic world. That’s right, unlike in Justice League’s theatrical cut, the Snyder Cut took us back to the Knightmare future, which actually isn’t that far off.