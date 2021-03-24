Welp, Thanks To Tom Holland, We Know There's Definitely Going To Be At Least One Majorly Emotional Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Black Widow may have been delayed again in Disney's recent shake-up, but one of the projects staying put is Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming threequel is currently filming, and is the subject of countless rumors and theories regarding its contents. While Tom Holland and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest, he recently confirmed that he filmed a super emotional scene for the project.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark Tom Holland's whopping sixth appearance in the MCU, which is pretty wild considering he made his entrance in Phase Three. While careful not to speak about the movie's contents, Holland has been hyping up the action and scale of the upcoming threequel. Holland also let slip that he had to get super emotional for one scene in particular, saying:
Sometimes crying can be really easy and sometimes crying can be really difficult. The other day we were doing a scene in Spider-Man 3 and I could just turn it on. [Snaps.] I was like, ‘This is amazing. If I could do this every time, this would be glorious.’ And then other times you try and cry and you just can’t.
Being an actor is a funny thing. Because while it requires long hours and sometimes getting into superhero shape, they must also be able to tap into their emotions and cry on cue. Luckily for Tom Holland, this wasn't difficult while filming his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Tom Holland's comments come from a video he did with British GQ about his career, and recent role in The Russo Brothers' Cherry. Eventually the conversation turned to crying on camera, and the difficulties that can come with that particular task. And while it's not always the case, Holland was able to tap into an emotional place for the Spider-Man threequel.
Later in his same interview, Tom Holland explained the process that he usually goes through in order to get into a place to cry on camera. While he's given super emotional performances in projects like Avengers: Endgame, there are steps he takes first. As he explained,
But yeah, there’s all sorts of different ways. Sometimes I listen to music, sometimes I’ll have a real heartfelt conversation with someone I’m close to… sometimes I have to think about things that have happened in my past that make me upset. Sometimes I have to think about things that could potentially happen that make me upset. There’s all different ways to do it.
It should be interesting to see exactly what makes Spider-Man: No Way Home such an emotional movie. Jon Watts' third MCU movie will wrap up the trilogy, and follow as Peter Parker grows up to become a bonafide superhero. The ending of Far From Home certainly teased the drama to come, as Mysterio revealed Peter's secret identity while also framing him for murder.
Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is set for a role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which started theories about a live-action multiverse playing out in the blockbuster. This was exacerbated when Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx signed on to reprise their roles from the previous two franchises. There's also been rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing as Peter Parker, although Tom Holland personally shut those down.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.