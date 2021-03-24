Welp, Thanks To Tom Holland, We Know There's Definitely Going To Be At Least One Majorly Emotional Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Black Widow may have been delayed again in Disney's recent shake-up, but one of the projects staying put is Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. The upcoming threequel is currently filming, and is the subject of countless rumors and theories regarding its contents. While Tom Holland and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest, he recently confirmed that he filmed a super emotional scene for the project.