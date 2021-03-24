news

Talladega Nights Child Actor Houston Tumlin Is Dead At 28 After Apparent Suicide

The kids in Talladega Nights

Talladega Nights is arguably one of the most quotable movies released in the last two decades, with a number of hilarious lines coming from Ricky Bobby’s children, Walker and Texas Ranger. The foul-mouthed-turned-lovable-sons were a staple of the 2006 film. Today, it was announced that Houston Tumlin, who played Walker in the Will Farrell led comedy, has passed away after an apparent suicide.

Initially reported by TMZ, Tumlin passed yesterday while his girlfriend was home. He was just 28 years old and Talladega Nights remains his only acting credit.

More to come…

