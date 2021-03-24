Talladega Nights Child Actor Houston Tumlin Is Dead At 28 After Apparent Suicide

Talladega Nights is arguably one of the most quotable movies released in the last two decades, with a number of hilarious lines coming from Ricky Bobby’s children, Walker and Texas Ranger. The foul-mouthed-turned-lovable-sons were a staple of the 2006 film. Today, it was announced that Houston Tumlin, who played Walker in the Will Farrell led comedy, has passed away after an apparent suicide.