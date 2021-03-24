'Tell Him Walt Sent You' Disney Legend Jim Cora Dies At 83

When it comes to the Walt Disney Company, most of the names that people know are the characters. The brand is about promoting Mickey, Donald, Goofy, Iron Man, and Luke Skywalker. The people behind the scenes are rarely given the spotlight unless they happen to be CEOs or happen to be named Disney. But there are so many people who worked to create the things we love, movies, TV, theme parks and more, and one of those greats has passed away. Jim Cora had a career that sounds like something out of an inspirational Disney movie, that started with five simple words, 'Tell him Walt sent you.'