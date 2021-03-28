Wyatt Russell: Where You've Seen The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Actor Before

Those who caught the pilot episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after it premiered on Friday, March 19, likely had two different reactions to the ending. They either balked at the sight of Captain America wannabe U.S. Agent holding the famous star-spangled shield, or pondered at the sight of Wyatt Russell, the actor playing the Steve Rogers replacement, wondering if they may have seen him before.

Well, chances are that you probably have seen the 34-year-old Los Angeles native in a decent number of things, but had trouble placing him with his clean-shaven mug under that helmet instead of the long blonde hair and beard he usually sports most of the time. You might be able to identify him even better as the second generation in his family to be a part of the Marvel movies’ continuity after his dad, Kurt Russell, starred in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as Ego.