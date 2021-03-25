John Wick's Director Is Set To Adapt A Beloved Playstation Video Game

Unlike Uncharted and many other video game properties getting the film/TV treatment lately, Ghosts of Tsushima is fairly new to the gaming scene, with the game being released for the Playstation 4 in July 2020 and now being available for the Playstation 5. However, Ghosts of Tsushima (which was developed by Sucker Punch Productions) has performed incredibly well in such a short span of time, having sold over 6.5 million copies since it dropped last summer and becoming the Playstation 4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut when it sold over 2.4 million copies worldwide within its first three days of availability. Ghosts of Tsushima also won Best Art Direction and Player’s Voice at last December’s Game Awards, and was nominated in six other categories, including Game of the Year.