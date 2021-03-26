Marvel’s Chris Evans Reveals Which Avenger He’d Like To Be Besides Cap, And Why It Wouldn’t Work

To be honest, if it wasn't for the success of that first Iron Man movie, there would be no Chris Evans as Captain America or MCU period. Evans’ words were more focused on Downey’s ability to become his characters, as evident by his multiple award nominations. But the same goes for Chris Evans, and the jury is still out of Wyatt Russell until we see him in action on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But regarding Downey and Evans, both actors are irreplaceable in the MCU despite Captain America passing the torch in Endgame.