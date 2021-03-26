Amber Heard's Legal Team Has Responded After Latest Development In Johnny Depp Libel Case

As for Amber Heard, she's still set to star in Aquaman 2. What's more, she recently reprised her role as Mera in Zack Snyder's Justice League, participating in reshoots for the new Knightmare sequence. Supporters of Depp have assembled a popular petition to have Heard removed from the DCEU, due to the allegations of abuse that he's thrown her way.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battles show no signs of slowing down, so we'll have to see how it shakes up and possibly affects their careers.