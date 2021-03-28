Dwayne Johnson Gives A+ Response To Prince William Being Named World’s Sexiest Bald Man

Now that I have the full Top 5 in front of me, I’m realizing just how bald the Hobbs and Shaw franchise really is. Still, it’s worth noting Dwayne Johnson is an actor who was actually famous before he was bald. As a wrestler his hair was varying lengths, but he started shaving it around 2010, when his movie career was kicking into gear with projects like The Tooth Fairy. By the time The Rock played Hobbs for the first time in 2011’s Fast Five, he was rocking the shaved head look. It's also worth pointing out the actor did make it in the Top 10, landing in the 9th spot (2.6 million searches) just ahead of his other Fast co-star Vin Diesel, who nabbed the #10 slot (2.3 million searches).