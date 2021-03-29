No Big Deal, Just Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson And More Hanging Out On The Mission: Impossible 7 Set

No big deal, it's just Simon Pegg lifting a nonchalant Rebecca Ferguson into the air while Ving Rhames hangs out in the background with another person. It’s hard to tell what kind of scene the actors are taking a break from shooting in this photo, although judging by the set, I wouldn’t be shocked if we’re looking at another IMF safe house/base where the agents are either laying low or planning the next phase of their mission. Either way, at least we have photographic evidence of Pegg lifting up Ferguson, which is what all good costars should do with one another… although usually that’s done figuratively rather than literally.