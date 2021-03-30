Chris Rock Is Deadly Serious And Samuel L. Jackson's In Deadly Trouble In Brand New Spiral From The Book Of Saw Trailer

Even in the more dramatic pieces of the trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, director Darren Lynn Bousman’s return to the franchise is coming to play. Anyone who thought of Chris Rock as an unlikely lead to reboot the Saw legacy has a lot to think about at this point, as the work we’ve seen from him so far is very solid. Which is exactly what this Seven-inspired riff on Lionsgate’s classic moneymaker needs, because as seen in some of Saw’s more inferior entries, you kind of need to like your flawed protagonist to really get into the horror.