Russell Crowe's Homecoming Isn't All For Thor 4, As Actor Pays Tribute To His Late Father

Russell Crowe still manages to keep quite busy, as the Oscar-winning actor still lands plenty of high-profile roles. Just recently, after being spotted in his native Sydney, Australia, the actor was confirmed to be appearing in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder in a cameo appearance. Unfortunately, Crowe’s return to his hometown wasn’t solely connected to Thor, as the actor revealed that his father died. With this, he took the time to pay tribute to his old man in a sweet way.
At present, Russell Crowe lives outside of Sydney in the rural bush and, in his recent Twitter post he confirmed that he had just gotten back there. It was in this same post that he confirmed the passing of his father, John Crowe:
I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away.
Losing a parent is rarely ever easy, and sharing the news is likely somewhat difficult for Russell Crowe. Nevertheless, the actor went on to say that he chose to open up about his father’s death for a very specific reason:
I’m posting this because I know there are people all over the world who’s heart he touched and who’s ribs he tickled with his sparkly eyes and his cheeky attitude to everyone, and everything, and this is probably as efficient a method as any to pass on the news.
Russell Crowe would finish off his thread by noting his father’s lifespan and stating where he was when he passed on. Parental loss is something that most of us either have or will face at some point, which is admittedly sad to think about. But there is comfort to be found in sharing each other’s experiences, and Russell Crowe’s sentiments may indeed help someone else who’s struggling to come to terms with the loss of a loved one.
Russell Crowe isn’t the only celebrity who’s been candid about losing a parent, specifically a father. Last year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened up about losing his own father and the fact that he didn’t get to say goodbye. The wrestler-turned-actor has since spoken about the impact of his dad’s legacy on his own career. Zombieland alum Abigail Breslin also paid tribute to her own father after he tragically lost his fight with COVID-19 this year.
While all were hit hard by their losses, Russell Crowe and his peers all have one thing in common: they each have great memories of their fathers that they can hold on to. It may not be the same as actually having their dads with them, but those memories will certainly last a lifetime.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Russell Crowe and his family during this time.