New Suicide Squad Trailer Reveals Nathan Fillion's Powers And A Darker Tone

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
There’s a lot of excitement in the air at Warner Bros, especially with Godzilla vs. Kong crushing it at the box office. But the future is also in focus, with trailers for movies like James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad dropping in all of their R-rated glory. As one might expect, a more audience-friendly greenband trailer was going to be needed in order to sell Gunn’s film to a more general audience; and that’s exactly what happened last night.
However, this new look at The Suicide Squad has a ton of new footage, and a wildly different tone. Rather than just cutting down the red-band trailer that used a beautiful Steely Dan needle drop and quite a bit of profanity, Warner Bros actually put together a new look at James Gunn’s film that hews closer to the more serious side of the matter. And as you’ll see courtesy of Gunn’s Twitter post embedded below, Nathan Fillion actually gets to finally show off his new superpowers:
Now that’s not to say that The Suicide Squad totally ditched its charm in the green-band trailer. As a matter of fact, moments like the fun rapport between heroes like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and David Dastmalchian’s Polka Dot Man, as well as King Shark’s snacking habit, are still in play. It’s just the foul language and blood have been removed, and replaced with even more exciting stuff.
In terms of fresh content, we get a lot more out of former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi, as his taunting voiceover sets a much more serious tone for this clip reel from The Suicide Squad. There’s also a totally different song being played, as instead of Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work,” we get a trailer style reinterpretation of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.” And then there’s The Fillion, as everyone’s favorite star of The Rookie just showed off his big claim to fame:
Yep. Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K. can actually separate arms from his body, and that’s probably going to come in handy during the huge beach set piece we keep seeing teased. Though much like T.D.K’s arms, and what The Suicide Squad is telling us straight on its posters, it’s probably best not to get too attached to any particular figure in this madness. We ran those betting odds on who’s going to survive for a reason.
Somewhere between the R-rated red-band and the very public green-band trailers for The Suicide Squad lies the actual movie we’ll probably be getting. So prepare for anarchic fun, a killer soundtrack and John Cena making the world laugh with his deadpan nature; as well as quite the body count. The Suicide Squad takes its place in theaters and on HBO Max, on August 6th; so make sure to check out the six-month prepaid subscription discount, if you’re not already a subscriber.