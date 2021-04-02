Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks Had A Fabulous Reaction To Lil Nas X's Effie Trinket Look

Love her or hate her, Hunger Games’ District 12 escort Effie Trinket is still a fashion icon. Honestly, this is her dystopian future and we’re just living it. Exhibit A is “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X totally channeling her bold and bright sensibilities for a segment of the viral music video for his new song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Elizabeth Banks has caught on.
Elizabeth Banks, who played Effie Trinket in the Hunger Games films from 2012 to 2015, took notice of Lil Nas X’s fashion statement on Instagram and showed the 21-year-old support for the fashion statement. Check it:
Earlier this week, Lil Nas X released his high-concept music video for “Montero,” and it has already generated over 68 million views on YouTube. The video has been the subject of some controversy from conservatives. Elizabeth Banks placed herself on Lil Nas X's side by commenting that she was “thrilled” to see him wearing a Hunger Games-type outfit, along with saying “you do you.”
It’s a change of pace for Lil Nas X after some right-wing names spoke out against the “Montero” music video. One Fox News commentator called the singer “desperate and really pathetic” for releasing the music video that involves some biblical themes. Within the “Montero” video, Lil Nas X meets a snake in a place likened to the Garden of Eden before sliding down a pole to Hell and giving the Devil a lap dance. Check out the video below:
In the middle of the video, it’s easy to see why some Hunger Games fans are being reminded of Effie Trinket. Lil Nas X got dolled up in a bright blue wig paired with blue eyeshadow in a grand location not unlike the series’ capitol of Panem. Elizabeth Banks certainly caught on and seems to be a fan of the singer’s work.
Lil Nas X is also embroiled in a lawsuit with Nike after releasing a line of limited edition “Satan shoes” to pair with the music video’s release. The shoes angered people after word came out that they allegedly contain real human blood, and due to its alignment with the Devil during the Christian faith’s Holy Week.
The “Montero'' music video was apparently made with a very specific message in mind about how it feels to be a person in the LGBTQ+ community among religious institutions. Lil Nas X specified on Twitter that he spent his entire teenage years “hating” himself because he was gay due to institutions claiming it is a sin. The video has the singer metaphorically becoming what he has been seen as by dancing with the devil.
Controversies aside, Lil Nas X totally rocked that Panem look!