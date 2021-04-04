news

Despite Getting Compared To Emma Watson, Millie Bobby Brown Has A Harry Potter Confession

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) turns around in Enola Holmes (2020)

Millie Bobby Brown has made quite a name for herself since breaking through with her role as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Aside from her role on the hit Netflix drama, the young star has also headlined Enola Holmes and starred in two MonsterVerse films. Despite making a name for herself some can’t help but compare her to Harry Potter alum Emma Watson, with someone even crafting a deepfake that shows Brown in the role of Hermione Granger. The resemblance is uncanny, but fans may feel differently after Brown’s recent Harry Potter confession.

Harry Potter is one of the most well-known franchises to ever exist, to say the least. While the franchise was already widely successful as a book series, Warner Bros.’ film franchise helped to catapult it to further popularity. Numerous fans and general moviegoers have likely seen at least one of the eight Potter films at this point… but not Millie Bobby Brown:

I’ve never watched Harry Potter. I know, I know I know. I have so many friends that look at me just like, ‘How?’ I’m like, ‘I dunno.’

If Millie Bobby Brown’s own friends can’t believe she’s never seen a Harry Potter film, then you can imagine that fans would be shocked to learn it as well. But it doesn’t stop there, though. Brown went on to tell MTV News that there are a few other high-profile film franchises she’s yet to check out:

I have never watched a Marvel film ever and I’ve never watched a DC film. Yeah, news I know. It’s not [my thing] but I’m open to it, you know? It’s not like I’m just [opposed]. I’ve just never been like, ‘Oh I’m gonna put on this film. I’m more into like The Notebook. You know, let’s put on some romance films. I’m doing that stuff already. I want to see stuff that’s real.

With the massive fanfare (financial success) that surrounds the Wizarding World, Marvel Cinematic Universe, and DC Extended Universe, one would be quick to assume that there’s no one who hasn’t seen an installment in either franchise. However, we do have to remember that the films aren’t for everyone.

Millie Bobby Brown’s reasoning for having never seen any of the films is also understandable. When you’ve done as many large-scale productions as she has, you probably want to devote your own viewing time to movies and TV shows that are a bit more intimate.

Still, I think I speak for most fans when I say we still appreciate the work Millie Bobby Brown does in her blockbuster projects. And who knows, maybe Brown will actually find herself in one of the films at some point in the future? I’m sure any of them would provide her with a great role.

While you wait for such a thing to happen, you can currently catch Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla vs. Kong, which is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

How Millie Bobby Brown’s Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Changed Since King Of The Monsters
