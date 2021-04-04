Despite Getting Compared To Emma Watson, Millie Bobby Brown Has A Harry Potter Confession

Still, I think I speak for most fans when I say we still appreciate the work Millie Bobby Brown does in her blockbuster projects. And who knows, maybe Brown will actually find herself in one of the films at some point in the future? I’m sure any of them would provide her with a great role.

While you wait for such a thing to happen, you can currently catch Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla vs. Kong, which is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.