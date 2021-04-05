news

As Johnny Depp Preps For Lawsuit, Lily-Rose Depp Is Making Her Own Headlines

Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow looking confused

Johnny Depp has been in the public eye for decades. As such, everything from his professional to personal life have been news, as countless fans look on. Most recently Depp has been making headlines due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the affect it's having on his career. While the situations remains tense, the actor's daughter Lily-Rose Depp has also been going viral. And for her, it's for something much more happy: thriving as a model.

Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress/singer Vanessa Paradis. Lily has had a number of notable film roles herself, starting with Kevin Smith's Tusk, and working up to an upcoming gig starring in Netflix's Voyagers. But ahead her next on screen appearance, Depp is gracing magazine covers, specifically V Magazine. Check out the cover art below,

Lily-Rose Depp is looking especially fierce on the cover of V Magazine, in a campaign by Chanel. She was one of the participants, who got vulnerable in an interview in addition to posing. So while her father Johnny Depp is currently in the midst of some legal troubles, the family still has some exciting news to celebrate.

The above image comes to us from the official Instagram of V Magazine, featuring the new cover with Lily-Rose Depp. The account has millions of followers, so this image (and the magazine itself) will be seen by a ton of people. Depp's career has been on the rise lately, and with a bunch of exciting projects coming down the line there's probably going to be more magazine covers in her future.

As previously mentioned, Lily-Rose Depp is set to star in Neflix's upcoming movie Voyagers opposite X-Men actor Tye Sheridan. Aside from that highly anticipated sci-fi flick, Depp's other upcoming projects include British comedy Silent Night, as well as a Polish drama titled Wolf. She's also a model, so the sky is seemingly the limit.

As for Johnny Depp himself, the news surrounding the 57 year-old actor has been much less positive. He's been battling Amber Heard in court for years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Most notably he lost his libel case against The Sun, after the publication referred to him as a "wife beater." Depp recently was denied a request to appeal that decision, before shifting focus to a defamation case against Heard.

While Lily-Rose Depp has exciting movie projects coming down the line, Johnny Depp's viral legal battle has already had a negative affect on his career. Immediately after the libel case's verdict was in, Warner Bros. asked Depp to step down from the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. He currently doesn't have any film projects lined up, while ex-wife Amber Heard remains in the role of Mera in the DCEU.

Lily-Rose Depp can be seen in Voyagers hitting Netflix on April 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience

