As Johnny Depp Preps For Lawsuit, Lily-Rose Depp Is Making Her Own Headlines

Johnny Depp has been in the public eye for decades. As such, everything from his professional to personal life have been news, as countless fans look on. Most recently Depp has been making headlines due to his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, and the affect it's having on his career. While the situations remains tense, the actor's daughter Lily-Rose Depp has also been going viral. And for her, it's for something much more happy: thriving as a model.