Apparently Bill Murray Was Tricked Into Doing Ghostbusters 2

In case it’s been a while since you’ve watched Ghostbusters 2, it began with the main characters having separated after the team was sued and put out of business following the destruction unleashed in Ghostbusters, However, when Vigo the Carpathian emerged to wreak havoc, the Ghostbusters reunited to combat this new threat. Without any details, it’s impossible to say if the story idea that Bill Murray and the others initially heard would have been better received by the public. All that matters is that the final product failed to make as good of an impression as its predecessor, not to mention had to deal with competition form movies like Batman and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.