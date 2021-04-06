news

Mortal Kombat Video Offers New Look At The Fighter’s Powers

Sub-Zero fighting in Mortal Kombat movie
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Mortal Kombat video game series debuted in 1992 and has had 11 proper entries in that time. It's also seen a pair of live-action movies, the first of which is often cited as one of the better examples of a video game adapted to film. Now a new movie is set to try to improve on that, as a new Mortal Kombat is on the way. And based on a new video that shows off most of the key players, it may very well succeed where so many other video games turned movie have failed. Now a new video showed us more of the fighter's powers.

A new video has been released to promote the April 23 release of Mortal Kombat, both in theaters and on HBO Max. It works as both trailer and behind-the-scenes sneak peek, as it features interview footage with the director and most of the main cast. But it also shows off that main cast in character, displaying everything about the Mortal Kombat franchise that fans love. We see people throwing, fire, ice, lightning, and more. Check it out.

Mortal Kombat the video game is a fairly simple story. For one reason or another a collection of wildly unique characters with equally unique abilities find themselves fighting against each other in a tournament to the death. Originally that was basically as much story as the game had. The first Mortal Kombat was designed as an arcade game, so it had even less space for storytelling than your average console game of the era. While the lore has certainly become deeper since then, many of these characters were developed more as archetypes than fully flushed out relatable characters. Their fighting style was more important than their motivation.

Mortal Kombat the movie promises to give us both. The new video calls the movie "grounded" and "dramatic" while also showing us people generating fire and ice from their hands. It's certainly possible to make something set in the fantastic dramatic, the best superhero movies do exactly that, but it has seemed to be difficult for those making movies based on video games to find that perfect balance. Frequently we get stories that are either too grounded, that lose what make them special as games, or that are so fantastical that characters are unrelatable.

The first Mortal Kombat movie did an admirable job of this. If there was one place where the film faltered in recreating the atmosphere of the games, it's that it wasn't nearly violent enough. Mortal Kombat was infamous for its violence when it was new, and the new film is promising to recreate that as well, in a rated-R movie. Originally planned to open next week, Mortal Kombat was pushed back a week and will now open April 23.

Up Next

The Mortal Kombat Reboot Will Push Its R Rating ‘To The Limit,’ According To The Director
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Godzilla Vs. Kong Superfans Are Pulling Their Own Justice League With An Online Movement news 2h Godzilla Vs. Kong Superfans Are Pulling Their Own Justice League With An Online Movement Corey Chichizola
Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis Is Teaming With Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo For New HBO Max Series television 8h Sex And The City’s Kristin Davis Is Teaming With Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo For New HBO Max Series Megan Behnke
South Park: 8 Darkest Moments In The Series television 9h South Park: 8 Darkest Moments In The Series Eric Eisenberg

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Spiral: From The Book Of Saw May 14, 2021 Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Rating TBD
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Apparently, The Russo Brothers Had A 'Difficult' Time Casting A New Spider-Man TBD Apparently, The Russo Brothers Had A 'Difficult' Time Casting A New Spider-Man Rating TBD
Kim Kardashian Is All Beach And Bikinis As Forbes Officially Marks Her Billionaire Status TBD Kim Kardashian Is All Beach And Bikinis As Forbes Officially Marks Her Billionaire Status Rating TBD
Mark Ruffalo’s Happy Birthday Message To Paul Rudd Is A+ TBD Mark Ruffalo’s Happy Birthday Message To Paul Rudd Is A+ Rating TBD
Blake Shelton Finally Hinted At When He Could Leave NBC's The Voice TBD Blake Shelton Finally Hinted At When He Could Leave NBC's The Voice Rating TBD
James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Is Sure To Excite Marvel Fans TBD James Gunn’s Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Is Sure To Excite Marvel Fans Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information