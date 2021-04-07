Chris Hemsworth Talks Training For Thor: Love And Thunder And Makes A Bold Pronouncement

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
At this point, Chris Hemsworth is a pro at playing Thor. The upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder will be the fourth solo film, and the Marvel actor has portrayed The God of Thunder for a decade. Even though Hemsworth basically is Thor at this point, it appears that the role is still teaching Hemsworth some lessons. Hemsworth is now filming for the upcoming Marvel film and has made a bold pronouncement of what training for the film during the pandemic has taught him.
If you thought Chris Hemsworth was buff before, apparently we can expect his muscled body to be even more chiseled in Thor: Love and Thunder. In an interview with The Telegraph, Hemsworth makes the bold statement that he has never been as fit as he is now for the upcoming Marvel film. Given his filmography, that's saying something. His heightened health routine has apparently come about due to being stuck at home more during the pandemic. Here’s what Hemsworth has to say:
This is probably the fittest and strongest I've been before all the Thors. Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts.
While he seems to have found the perfect balance of muscle gain with his workouts now, you would think based on his physique that his routine wasn’t lacking much before. Apparently, though, it was quite the opposite.
Marvel fans can re-watch Thor's time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Chris Hemsworth goes on to say that before figuring out the formula to his pandemic workouts he was over extending himself, meaning he was working out way too much. Here it is in his own words:
For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don't realize it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy.
So you can train less often and for less time and still get those gains? Muscle building sounds like a science that I’m just not ready for, but I’m thrilled that Chris Hemsworth has figured it out and will be even more ripped in Thor: Love and Thunder. Don’t get me wrong, I was still going to watch it, but now I feel like there’s even more incentive to catch Hemsworth in all his Godly glory on the big screen.
Phase Four of the MCU has just recently started with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+, and we can expect Black Widow and Spider-Man: No Way Home to continue the fourth phase this year. Thor: Love and Thunder will still fall in the 4th phase, but we won’t see Chris Hemsworth return to the role of Thor until mid 2022. Until then, we’ll just have to hang on to the promise of a bigger and better Thor come next year.