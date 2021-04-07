Seth Rogen Reacts To Eric Andre’s Bad Trip On Netflix And, Yes, There’s An F-Bomb Involved

If you have seen Bad Trip, you know the level of commitment it takes to pull off something like Eric Andre and his co-stars Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish did. It’s easy to see why someone like Rogen, a comedy star in his own right, responded so passionately about a film in which the cast had a knife pulled on them while filming. The commitment to comedic excellence did not go unnoticed by the Pineapple Express star and newly minted marijuana business owner.