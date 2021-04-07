Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o Explains Why It’s So ‘Hard’ To Continue Without Chadwick Boseman

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise, but certain properties have risen above the rest as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler's Black Panther is definitely in that category, as the 2018 film was an Award Season favorite that broke new ground for the genre. Chadwick Boseman played T'Challa in four installments of the MCU, becoming a real-life hero to many before his unexpected death last summer. A Black Panther sequel is currently in development, and actress Lupita Nyong'o has explained why it's so difficult to move on without Boseman.