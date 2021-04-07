Chris Pratt Finally Has A New Movie Coming And He's Getting Us Hyped

Despite the fact that he hasn’t appeared on our screens in a while, Chris Pratt has been extremely busy during the pandemic and, as a result, he has a few other films coming down the pike. Last year, the actor filmed the highly anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion, which was the first major film to resume production during the pandemic. And like so many other actors as of late, Pratt also headed to Australia for a little while, only he went to film Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder with some of his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy alums.