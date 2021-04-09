Walt Disney World Just Made A Big Change To Its Face Mask Policy, Why Disneyland Didn't

When Walt Disney World reopened in July of 2019, it did so with a lot of new rules in place in order to better manage the health and safety concerns of guests. However, the most important thing about the new rules is that they've never been set in stone. As knowledge about the pandemic increases and best practices change, Disney World has modified the rules to comply as best as possible. Sometimes this has forced the resort to be more restrictive than it initially was, but we've also seen a relaxing of restrictions when medical officials have deemed such changes acceptable, and that seems to have happened again as Walt Disney World has actually increased the opportunities guests have to remove their masks inside the parks. But the same rule won't be in effect when Disneyland reopens.