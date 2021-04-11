Deadly Illusions Ending Explained: WTF Just Happened?

Deadly Illusions is a hit Netflix movie that follows best-selling author Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis). Strange things start to happen when she begins a new book and hires Grace (Greer Grammer) as a nanny. Many people have discussed Deadly Illusions because it’s semi-campy and has an ending that makes you go “huh?” The Deadly Illusions ending makes you question what’s real, what’s fake, and what’s totally bizarre. It’s one of those endings that makes you look inward and go “what did I just watch?”

The confusion with the Deadly Illusions ending is half the fun. It leaves you pondering everything that happened in the film. It’s one of the most talked about movies on Netflix for a reason, so let’s dive into the Deadly Illusions ending.

Warning spoilers ahead about the Deadly Illusions ending and plot.