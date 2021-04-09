Melissa McCarthy's Thunder Force Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Netflix Movie

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone have teamed up yet again for another movie. Thunder Force stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two estranged best friends who reunite after one devises a serum that gives ordinary people superpowers. The film also stars Jason Bateman, Cobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, and Falcone (who also directed and wrote it).

Thunder Force has just released on Netflix, so get ready to enjoy a movie night on your couch after reading what critics are saying about the film.