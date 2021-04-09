Is Netflix's Concrete Cowboy Based On A True Story? Here's What Idris Elba Says

It’s a real community that exists that lives right now and has been a part of Philadelphia and not just Philadelphia -- other urban cities around America -- for over 100 years. There are these communities that had these beautiful animals as part of their life blood. At first, they were using horses to deliver in an industrial way. When the motorcars came the Black folk the Black community kept the horses, kept them part of the fabric of their communities. That’s why to me I was so touched by this story because it is about community, we all understand community, we all come from some version of a community. But this community has a slightly different story.