E.L. James Has 'Cordially' Invited Fans To Check Out Her Next Big Christian Grey Release

The time has finally come for Fifty Shades of Grey fans. More than five years after E.L. James embarked upon the retelling of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey’s love story through a series of books from the wealthy entrepreneur’s perspective we are finally reaching the end of the epic love story. In fact, we've learned when the third book in this retelling, Freed: Fifty Shades Freed, is going to be released.