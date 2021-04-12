George Clooney Still Popping Up And Making People's Days While Filming New Movie With Ben Affleck

Over the course of his lengthy career, George Clooney has become one of the most beloved stars in all of Hollywood, and he’s recently been exemplifying why this is the case. After taking a four-year hiatus from acting, Clooney returned with Netflix’s The Midnight Sky and, now, he’s directing The Tender Bar, which stars Ben Affleck. The film is currently shooting in Massachusetts, where George Clooney had some sweet exchanges with fans who came to watch the production. And if that wasn’t sweet enough, it looks like the actor is still making people’s days while working on the film.
George Clooney seems to have no problem chopping it up with fans, as he continues production on The Tender Bar. Just recently, the actor took a photo with an officer with the local Ashby Police Department. Check out the Facebook post down below:
The people of Massachusetts seem to be enjoying the fact that an A-List star like George Clooney is making a movie in their own backyards. And based on the images and videos that have been floating around social media as of late, bystanders are taking their shot and attempting to meet the Oscar-winning actor.
While George Clooney is exercising caution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he has still taken some time to greet onlookers and even pose for selfies. Check out the footage one Twitter user shared:
As the director of the film, George Clooney certainly has a lot on his plate. Still, even when preparing to shoot a scene, the actor didn’t hesitate to wave to those who arrived to watch. Check out this video posted by another fan:
George Clooney’s The Tender Bar is adapted from J. R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir of the same name. The film centers on a young boy who is seeking out a replacement for his father, who disappeared shortly after his birth. He eventually forms a deep relationship with his uncle, as well as the patrons at a local bar.
Given the sentimental nature of the story, it seems appropriate that George Clooney would extend that tenderness to his fans. Clooney seems to have a generally jovial demeanor so, for some, it may not be too surprising that he would be generous when it comes to his fans. Despite this, it’s also good to see that he’s making sure to take his safety and that of the fans into consideration.
The Tender Bar has been filming in Massachusetts since February and will reportedly conclude principal photography sometime this month. So anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of George Clooney (or Boston native Ben Affleck) may want to act fast. But if you’re in the area and want to check things out, just remember to be respectful. Clooney and company are shooting a movie after all.