George Clooney Still Popping Up And Making People's Days While Filming New Movie With Ben Affleck

Over the course of his lengthy career, George Clooney has become one of the most beloved stars in all of Hollywood, and he’s recently been exemplifying why this is the case. After taking a four-year hiatus from acting, Clooney returned with Netflix’s The Midnight Sky and, now, he’s directing The Tender Bar, which stars Ben Affleck. The film is currently shooting in Massachusetts, where George Clooney had some sweet exchanges with fans who came to watch the production. And if that wasn’t sweet enough, it looks like the actor is still making people’s days while working on the film.