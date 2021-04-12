Why Netflix’s Thunder Force Was A ‘Dream Job’ For Octavia Spencer

Enjoying a friendship where she's known Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy before they were even married, Octavia Spencer’s Thunder Force role of Emily Stanton actually marks the first time that she’s made a film with her good friends. So getting to flex her superpowers on screen was only a side perk compared to the fact that Spencer actually got to clown around with McCarthy on the job. Taking into account the fact that Thunder Force also saw Identity Thief co-star Jason Bateman and Superintelligence love interest Bobby Cannavale enlisting to have fun with Melissa McCarthy, the fun she must bring to a set has to be something truly special.