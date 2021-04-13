Hustlers' Usher Raymond Under Fire After Allegedly Throwing Down Fake Money At The Strip Club

Ok, let’s ignore the fact of how much time and effort went into printing out these “Ush-Bucks,” which don’t serve any purpose other than advertising Usher’s Las Vegas residency that begins this July. Let’s also push aside the weird decision go with a side profile of the musician for this nonlegal tender, even though none of the men on actual bills are presented this way. To put it plainly and simply, if Usher did indeed gave this fake money to the strippers who danced for him recently, it’s disgraceful at best and illegal at worst. If you’re going to hire these women for their services, you’d better pay them with actual money, since one can’t cover their rent and groceries with “Ush-Bucks.”