How Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Will Be Different When The Park Reopens

The Haunted Mansion is confirmed to be one of the attractions that will be back when Disneyland Resort reopens April 30. It will likely be one of the more popular attractions, as it's always been that way. Although I expect the line for the ride will be even longer than usual. With social distancing in effect, the stretching room won't be able to accommodate nearly as many people as it usually does, and while Walt Disney World has been able to simply skip the room entirely and use that space for the socially distanced queue, the Disneyland version is an actual elevator to the rest of the ride, so that won't be option.