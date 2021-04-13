New Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Throws Dave Bautista Into A Bloody, Undead Las Vegas

The thing I love most about this trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is the diversity of the cast. While you would rightfully jump to the conclusion that Dave Bautista is the star of the movie, the actor understands how important it is to be part of a successful ensemble (look at his accomplishments in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies), and even just from this trailer alone, you can tell that multiple characters have the ability to branch out. I’m keeping my eye on Ana de la Reguera’s Cruz, who kicks ass alongside of Bautista, and the safe cracker Ludwig Dieter, played by the wild card Matthias Schweighofer. In fact, Snyder already has confirmed a movie called Army of Thieves that will center on that character, so now we can’t wait to meet him in Army of the Dead.