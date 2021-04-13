New Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Trailer Throws Dave Bautista Into A Bloody, Undead Las Vegas

You’ve got to know when to hold them, and know when to fold them. And the best time to probably “fold them” would be when a horde of zombies is barreling down on you in a Las Vegas casino, as we can now witness in the full trailer for Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie heist thriller Army of the Dead, which is coming to select theaters and then Netflix at the end of May. Want to see what craziness Snyder has created to mark his return to the zombie genre? Press play on the brand new trailer above.
We have to start with Zombie Tiger, right? Naturally, thanks to noted stage magicians Siegfreid and Roy, tigers are a part of the Las Vegas landscape, so when a zombie outbreak has taken over the globe (and by extension of this plot, Las Vegas), Army of the Dead has to include a zombie tiger, and he looks terrifying. More terrifying than the Zombie Elvis, who also would absolutely be integral to a Las Vegas setting, which is the exciting backdrop for Army of the Dead.
The new trailer drops more details about the plot of Army of the Dead, which will follow a team of mercenaries into Las Vegas on a very specific mission, which involves a lot of cash that remains buried in the ruins of a casino now that Las Vegas has been abandoned. From what we can tell, Las Vegas has become a hub or headquarters for the zombie army that has formed in the aftermath of the outbreak. For the most part, the rest of the world has agreed to leave the one-time tourist trap alone. But then Dave Bautista’s character, Scott Ward, recruits a team to have to go back into Sin City, and we’ll be on the edge of our seats waiting to see if they can make it back out of the desert locale alive.
The thing I love most about this trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is the diversity of the cast. While you would rightfully jump to the conclusion that Dave Bautista is the star of the movie, the actor understands how important it is to be part of a successful ensemble (look at his accomplishments in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies), and even just from this trailer alone, you can tell that multiple characters have the ability to branch out. I’m keeping my eye on Ana de la Reguera’s Cruz, who kicks ass alongside of Bautista, and the safe cracker Ludwig Dieter, played by the wild card Matthias Schweighofer. In fact, Snyder already has confirmed a movie called Army of Thieves that will center on that character, so now we can’t wait to meet him in Army of the Dead.
The luckiest among us will be able to see Zack Snyder’s vision for Army of the Dead on the big screen, as Netflix is allowing the movie to play in select theaters starting on May 14. Everyone else with a Netflix subscription can see it on the streaming service beginning on May 21.